Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 1-04-21: Everything Falls Apart

Sooner or later, the truth always comes out.

Jack and Kate learned that the hard way, as have many characters in Salem over the years.

And now, on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-04-21, Gwen is going to learn that weaving a web of lies to destroy a family isn't as easy as she thought it would be... and she's not the only one.

According to the spoiler video, more than one dastardly plan falls apart.

Clips depict Ben bursting in on Claire and Charlie having sex to "rescue" Claire, John, and Steve, discovering Tripp has a half-brother and Rafe finding Ava passed out on Charlie's floor.

Thank goodness this annoying storyline is coming to an end!

It'll be interesting to see who, if anyone, takes Charlie's side (Claire, maybe?) and whether the townspeople who have been threatening Tripp ever find it in themselves to try to make amends.

Gwen also finds herself in hot water, as Abigail learns all and kicks her out of the house!

It's unlikely that she'll quietly slink off into the night.

Usually, defeated villains try one last, desperate move, and Gwen will probably be no exception.

The only question is what she will do next.

There's plenty else going on, so don't panic if you're not a fan of the Gwen or Charlie stories! Check out our full list of Days of Our Lives spoiler photos and let us know what you think!

Chad realizes he made a huge mistake.

Chad SHOULD already realize that sleeping with Gwen was a mistake. Among other things, he has no moral high ground to stand on about Abigail's supposed cheating when he did it himself!

But most likely, Chad is also about to learn that Abby never slept with Jake in the first place.

It would have helped if Abigail hadn't decided to pay a visit to a shirtless Jake while wearing a robe and nightie, but it looks like this will be straightened out.

Chad will probably feel like the world's biggest idiot, as he should after the way he's behaved lately.

Allie is twigged by interaction with Charlie.

Allie has been suspicious since Charlie ran away after their first meeting.

The question is: what will she do with her suspicions? She probably doesn't want to think her cousin's wonderful new boyfriend is the guy who raped her.

Judging from this photo, she'll confide in Nicole. Hopefully, Nicole's friendship or whatever it is with Rafe will lead to Charlie being investigated and arrested.

A furious Abigail rips into Gwen.

If anyone has the right to be furious, it's Abigail.

Not only did Gwen pretend to be her friend while systematically destroying Abby's life, but Chad had so little faith in Abby and their marriage that he fell for Gwen's manipulations without a second thought.

And no one does anger like Marci Miller's Abigail! Abby has been sarcastic and snippy the last month or so, so her fury should make for riveting drama.

Roman blasts Tripp.

Ugh.

Hopefully, this is the last time someone attacks Tripp.

Never mind the fact that Allie's rape story should be about ALLIE, not about the guy she thinks did it. Even without the poor messaging, the entire town thinking they can attack Tripp (verbally or otherwise) is obnoxious!

John and Steve put the pieces together.

John and Steve working together are always fun!

Now that they've put aside their differences, things should proceed quickly.

They're going to question Ava's cousin Angelo, the supposed mob boss that she kept threatening Philip with.

It would be nice to find out what Philip was up to, but that doesn't seem likely. At least they'll learn that Charlie is related to Tripp.

Ben shares his grief with Marlena.

I'm not sure how I feel about this.

On the one hand, I'm thrilled for Marlena to be doing something work-related. She's too often featured only as an eternal kidnap victim.

But Ben's grief is related to the fact that he and Ciara had no lives outside of each other, and I'm not looking forward to continuing that dynamic while Ciara is not even around.

I don't think Ciara is really dead anyway. Plus, Ben's extreme grief always reminds me that JJ was not allowed more than one visit to Paige's grave with flowers when she was arguably more important to him than Ciara was to Ben.

Charlie tells Claire he wants to make love to her.

Yuck.

Even if Charlie wasn't an evil rapist/kidnapper/potential murderer, he and Claire have been on all of one date. There is no need to rush to the bedroom yet.

But given that he's secretly a violent dude who raped Claire's cousin and kidnapped his own mother to stop her from going to the police, this is as creepy as it is rushed.

I'm not looking forward to this at all, especially since Ben is supposed to walk in on them and try to stop it. Could this story get any more cringe?

Rafe makes a stunning discovery in Charlie's apartment.

Rafe will find Ava, putting an end to one of the stupider story arcs in Days of Our Lives history.

Spoilers say Nicole will eventually push Rafe to take Ava in (WHAT??), but for now, at least he gets to be the hero who puts a stop to Charlie's over-the-top plan.

Hopefully, Ava tells all after her rescue, Charlie is arrested, and this story comes to a merciful end.

Kayla is thrown to learn Ava has another son.

Kayla treating Ava is a weird dynamic.

Besides the fact that the Chief of Staff should not be seeing patients regularly, the last time she was in town, Ava kidnapped Kayla and forced Steve to have sex with her to get his wife back!

Of course, Kayla also enjoys a pleasant relationship with the brother-in-law who raped her, so this isn't the first time she's been put in this awkward position. But still, it's strange, and I can't help wondering how Kayla will react to the news about Charlie.

Eli and Lani realize their twins are missing!

Ugh.

Eli and Lani need some sort of story now the twins have been born, but why is this nonsense necessary?

Too many babies get stolen from hospitals, parks, and other Salem locations. It's as if the writers can't think of anything else to do and start plotting kidnapping stories as soon as a baby is born.

Please let this one be short-lived.

