Days of Our Lives Spoilers Week of 1-11-21: Heartbreaking Truths Revealed!

The truth hurts sometimes.

Only the people who cause trouble with lies and manipulations suffer the consequences when everything blows up in an ideal world.

But that isn't the way it works, especially not on a soap. So on Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-11-21, the innocent will suffer just as much as the guilty.

According to the official Days of Our Lives spoiler video, both Abigail and Claire will discover devastating truths.

Claire cries in Belle's arms that she really loved Charlie, while Abigail angrily confronts Chad, who begs for the couple to get past what happened between him and Gwen.

It's hard not to feel sorry for Claire. She overcame her own violently jealous impulses, put her life back together, and fell hard for what seemed to be a guy who understood her tormented past... only for him to turn out to be a rapist and kidnapper.

Thank God the truth came out before Charlie turned into a crazed stalker who held Claire hostage!

As for Chad, the problem isn't the drunken one-night stand (once again, people who are so drunk they cannot remember the sex the next day CANNOT CONSENT TO IT), but that he distrusted Abigail so intensely that Gwen could easily plant seeds of doubt and make him believe in an affair that wasn't happening.

Chad and Abigail need to be over as a couple, at least for a while, and I'm glad that Abigail seems to be standing up for herself in these spoiler clips.

The spoiler video also includes clips of Philip telling Xander that he's afraid of the mob, Chloe asking Brady if he will really be okay waiting for Kristen to get out of jail, and Bonnie promising to help Lani find the woman who took her babies.

Bonnie and Lani are an interesting pairing. Bonnie is frequently annoying or silly, so let's see if this storyline redeems her character at all.

NBC has also released 10 Days of Our Lives spoiler photos for the week of 1-11-21. Check them out below.

Ava recalls that Charlie confirmed that he assaulted Allie.

Good. The sooner we can wrap up this travesty of a story, the better.

The Allie rape storyline has done no favors to rape survivors anywhere and has focused far too much on everyone accosting Tripp because they think he did it, so it needs to end ASAP.

Charlie will likely be sent to Bayview, again reinforcing stereotypes about mental illness causing life-threatening violence.

But will Roman, Lucas, Allie, Kayla, or any other people who convicted Tripp in the court of public opinion apologize for their behavior now?

Belle and Shawn return home from their honeymoon.

Yay! Welcome home, guys.

I'd love some romantic flashbacks of their honeymoon, but I doubt we'll get that.

Instead, Belle and Shawn are coming back just in time to learn that their daughter's boyfriend is a violent criminal.

Hopefully, they'll be supportive enough that Claire won't return to bad behavior after realizing that her beau was a bad guy who pulled the wool over her eyes.

Kate urges Chad to tell Abigail the truth before Gwen does.

Kate's right. And since two different secret affairs have blown up in her face in the space of a month, she's probably worth listening to.

But Chad will likely go along with Gwen's nonsense for long enough for Abigail to learn the truth somehow.

Of course, there's no reason for anyone to believe Gwen's claims when she's been lying to Abby and her family for months, but that inconvenient fact is likely to be ignored in favor of moving forward with this story.

Bonnie mentions to Justin that she ran into a woman with twins yesterday.

I'm not a fan of either Bonnie or this Justin/Bonnie pairing.

But if Bonnie can put a quick and merciful end to this babynapping storyline, I'll be forever grateful.

The evil Dr. Raynor will again be exposed quickly, but will the babies have been delivered to someone who isn't going to be caught for a while?

Abigail, Jack, and Jennifer start to piece together their information on Gwen.

This is long overdue!

If only these three had talked to each other about what Gwen was saying or doing from the beginning, a lot of pain could have been avoided.

Too bad JJ went back to South Africa. I'd have loved for him to have a more substantial role in unraveling Gwen's plan than having a random and senseless crush on her.

And since Days of Our Lives insisted on making him into her, his reaction to finding out she betrayed his family would have won Casey Moss another Emmy nomination.

Lani and Valerie see the new sketch of the kidnapper and recognize her.

Yep, this is moving fast, which means that Raynor will succeed in delivering the babies to whoever's behind the kidnapping before she's caught.

We can't have a story that's resolved that quickly, no matter how awful it is, after all.

It makes sense that Lani would recognize Raynor -- she's a cop, and I think she was involved in investigating the baby switch.

But why would Valerie know who Raynor is? Raynor wasn't around when Valerie worked at the hospital, was she?

Gwen is cryptic with Kate about her motives.

Big surprise. NOT!

Why would Gwen tell Kate anything?

Kate is good at dealing with schemers, but she, Jake, and Abby may need to team up to out-trick Gwen if they want info.

Tripp comes face-to-face with Charlie.

Oh yay. More vigilante justice.

If anyone has the right to be angry, it's Tripp. Charlie is the half-brother he never knew about, and his actions caused Tripp a lot of trouble.

But still. After Lucas and Allie both tried to hurt Tripp over this, he should be the last one taking matters into his own hands.

Claire cries to Belle that she really cared about Charlie.

As I said above, I feel sorry for Claire.

She finally had her life together, and now this.

I hope this doesn't send her into the kind of tailspin that ends with returning to bad behavior.

I don't want to see that. At all.

Chloe questions if Brady really thinks he can sustain his marriage to Kristen.

Here we go.

Time for Philip/Chloe/Brady 2.0 while Kristen gets left out in the cold.

Kristen will be more than happy to help the mob dispose of Chloe, I'm sure, though I'd rather she use her resources to push Chloe and Philip together so that Chloe is no longer a threat to her marriage with Brady.

But what I'd like most of all is for Philip and Chloe to stop trying to relive their high school days and meet new people.

