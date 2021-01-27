Debris: NBC Schedules Sci-Fi Drama as Creator Draws Parallels To Fringe

NBC may have found the next Fringe in Debris, a new sci-fi drama from a producer of the beloved FOX drama.

"When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can't comprehend," reads the official logline.

"Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for."

The series stars Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scroobius Pip, and is set to premiere Monday, March 1.

The first trailer certainly gives Fringe vibes, so we're sure this one will be on your radar, Fringe fanatics. The good news is that it comes from J.H. Wyman, one of the producers of Fringe.

Wyman opened up about the series during a TCA panel on Tuesday and opened up about the comparisons to his previous hit.

“There’s always going to be my DNA in the show,” Wyman said, according to Deadline. “But it’s definitely its own thing.”

Debris will see the relationship between the two leads develop as they work together to make sense of these changes due to alien leftovers.

“Joel has given us this opportunity to kind of come in and discover the debris, but then it really opens it up the rest of the episode and it’s fun for us as actors, for sure, but I think it’ll be fun for audiences to see and speaks to the kind of cable level sci-fi that we’ve become accustomed to that you can have, you can have a bit of both,” said Tucker.

Wyman revealed his love for the sci-fi genre during the panel, but the creator said that the genre could help to explain a lot about the human condition.

“After I saw Close Encounters I literally sat on my roof with my mother trying to find something…I’ve always been fascinated by space and that there’s got to be something more,” he said.

“Maybe there’s a side of me that wishes that the world was a little bit more advanced as far as how we all get along and how it all makes sense.”

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.