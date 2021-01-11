Dexter Revival Carves Out Killer Supporting Cast

The Dexter revival is inching closer to its fall premiere date, and we have some new casting details.

Deadline is reporting that (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) have joined the recently announced revival series.

Details have been scarce about the project ever since it was officially ordered, but these new casting announcements certainly shed some light on some plot details.

Jones is on board as Angela Bishop, "the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York," according to the outlet.

Sequoyah is playing Audrey, "Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter," while Miller is playing Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department.

Finally, Alcott is set to play Randall, someone our titular serial killer has a meaningful encounter with.

Michael C. Hall is thus far the only confirmed star to return from the original series, while Clancy Brown has been locked in as the revival season's big villain.

Brown is set to play Kurt, a man who “realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop," according to the character breakdown.

"Powerful, generous, loved by everyone — he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”

He's even billed as the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Sheesh.

Given that the 2013 series finale concluded with Dexter in Oregon, it's hard to imagine him returning to his old stomping grounds, so there's a good chance this will be a completely new journey for him.

He burned every bridge possible in the finale, so starting a new life in a new location seems like the best foot forward.

The good news is that Hall hopes the revival will go down better than the original finale.

"Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” Hall said in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

“And there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it."

"I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

What are your thoughts on these new additions to the cast?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.