Dexter Revival Finds Its Villain, and We're Already Terrified

Dexter Morgan is poised to meet his match in the forthcoming revival of Dexter.

TV Line has unmasked the revival season's big villain.

The outlet reports that Clancy Brown, who is well-known for roles on Billions and Emergence, has landed a killer role.

Brown is set to play Kurt, a man who “realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop," according to the character breakdown obtained by TV Line.

"Powerful, generous, loved by everyone — he’s a true man of the people. If he’s got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you.”

He's even billed as the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Plot details are scarce about the ten-part comeback season, with many details still up in the air.

Heck, we don't even know whether the series will take Dexter back to his old stomping grounds or if it will all be about Iron Lake.

If you watch Dexter online, you know it would be tough to have the character back where he used to work and, you know, kill, but stranger things have happened.

The good news is that Michael C. Hall, who plays Dexter, has opened up about wanting to right the wrongs of the Dexter series finale.

"Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” Hall said in a recent interview with The Daily Beast.

“And there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it."

"I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

It's certainly intriguing to know that the new episodes will try to right the wrongs of the final episode, but will it be able to?

We're not sure, but we'd like to be surprised.

What do you think of this casting scoop?

Hit the comments below.

Dexter is set to return to Showtime sometime in the second half of 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.