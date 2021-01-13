Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres returned to her daytime talk show on Wednesday, and is shedding some light on her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The host revealed that she learned of her diagnosis while she was backstage in hair and makeup.

"Obviously, there are a lot of negative things going on, so I wanted to talk about something positive: my COVID test," said DeGeneres to a virtual audience.

She revealed that her assistant gave her the bad news.

"And then everyone around me ran away. It's funny, people just really get scared. They ran and some have not come back since," she joked, adding that she "left the studio immediately," and the show's safety team kicked off a track and trace to find every single person the star had been in contact with.

While many recent guests appeared on the show virtually, some did appear in the studio, including Bryan Cranston, Diane Keaton, Lil Nas X, and Justin Bieber.

The comedian went home to quarantine after the diagnosis, where her wife, Portia de Rossi, told her to sleep in a separate room "because she wanted the racecar bed all to herself."

The controversial host revealed she slept for 16 hours each the first three days due to the virus and that she required painkillers, muscle relaxers, and steroids after waking up one morning with back spasms.

"It felt like I cracked a rib," she recalled. "You know how I make you laugh so hard that your ribs hurt? That's what it was like for me. Now I know how you feel."

DeGeneres said that she did not experience any other symptoms associated with the virus, but joked that she did "wear Crocs with socks for a day, so you be the judge."

"The weird thing is I still don't know where I got it," she said.

"I wear a mask, I washed my hands, I only licked three or four door handles, so it's a mystery how that would happen. ... I know a lot of people out there are struggling with this illness. My heart goes out to all of them. As always, I hope the show will give you some joy (and) brighten your day."

"Hi Everyone," DeGeneres wrote in her statement announcing she had the virus in December.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

