Euphoria's Jules-Centric Special Episode Gets Early HBO Max Debut, Trippy Trailer

HBO is headed back to Euphoria later this week.

Just weeks after fans were introduced to what happened next for Rue on "Trouble Don't Last Always," we will finally find out what happened to Jules.

The second special episode of the Emmy(R)-winning HBO drama series will receive an early premiere on HBO Max beginning Friday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO premiere on Sunday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The second special episode, directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob," follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year.

Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson.

Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The trailer certainly highlights that Jules is reflecting on what happened between her and Rue, with several scenes finding her screaming for her former love.

The first special episode debuted December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting December 4.

It was the #1 most social program on premium cable throughout that weekend (Nielsen Social).

Euphoria received three Primetime Emmy(R) awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer.

Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

Have a look at the trailer below.

