Fear the Walking Dead Sets Return With Impressive Cast Additions in Tow

After being forced to enter a hiatus earlier than planned due to COVID-19, we finally have a return date for Fear the Walking Dead.

AMC announced today that the second half of Fear the Walking Dead 6, featuring nine all-new episodes, will return on Sunday, April 11 at 9 pm/8c.

A new episode of Talking Dead will air later that evening, which probably means something huge is about to go down.

The talk-show spinoff typically airs after the episodes that feature the biggest drama, and given the way Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 ended, we're inclined to believe the drama will be off the rails for our characters as they navigate uncharted waters.

As has been the norm for a while now, new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead will also be available early on AMC+ each week.

While The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond got added to AMC+ three days early, FTWD has largely been hours before its linear AMC broadcast, so that doesn't seem to be changing.

Three new characters join the cast in these nine episodes, including John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood).

Additionally, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) directed the 13th episode of the season.

As for what's about to go down? Here's the official logline:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls.

The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family.

New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Virginia has had a huge impact on the characters as they battle for survival, with one of them even opting to save her life at one point during the most recent batch of episodes.

We know Virginia has Grace, Morgan's heavily pregnant girlfriend, locked up and in a cell, potentially to use as a bargaining chip to wipe Morgan out of the equation once and for all.

But we still don't know who saved Morgan from near-certain death, with fans believing it to be former lead Madison Clark (Kim Dickens.)

Her horrible exit plot on Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 rubbed fans the wrong way, so it would be nice if the series managed to rectify it in these coming episodes.

The series has also been renewed for a seventh season, which will also begin this year. That, coupled with the news that TWD and World Beyond will also be back this year, means that there's still a lot of drama left for fans to feast on when new episodes air.

The parent series finally returns on February 28 with six self-contained bonus episodes that will show the effect of their time in the apocalypse.

These episodes were ordered as a bridge to air between TWD Season 10 and its forthcoming final season, which was announced months ago.

Don't fret, however, the franchise will continue with a trilogy of Rick Grimes movies, a Carol and Daryl spinoff, and possibly a Tales of the Walking Dead spinoff.

The latter would have an anthology approach that could potentially bring back beloved characters from across the franchise, as well as tell new stories set during the apocalypse.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date, the casting details, and, of course, the synopsis?

Are you ready for these episodes?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.