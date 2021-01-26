Floribama Shore Season 4 Returns in February: Watch the Explosive Trailer!

Floribama Shore finally has a return date at MTV.

The beloved series last aired almost a year ago, but it will finally return with its fourth season on Thursday, February 25 at 8/7c.

Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios will all be back for more insanity, but Kortni Gilson and Mattie Breaux are out of the series.

Gilson exited during Floribama Shore Season 3, but the door was seemingly left open for her return, while Breaux joined the cast last season and became a big hit with the fans.

“The new season picks up following an explosive summer in St. Pete Beach, Fl. as castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios reunite once again for their annual trip, but things look different this year," reads the official logline.

"With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on."

"During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there’s always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before.”

It will be nice to see the cast in a new location, especially given that the show will not be able to rely on the stars hitting up bars and getting drunk due to the pandemic.

The trailer teases a lot of explosive drama, including Nilsa revealing her pregnancy to her co-stars, as well as some more simmering tension between her and Gus.

Gus has a new look, but he still seems to be getting on the wrong side of his friends, and he runs away from the resort in one of the scenes after a big bust-up.

News of the premiere means that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be wrapping up its Winter run in the coming weeks.

The series has been running on fumes by filming at a resort, but will Floribama manage to overshadow the parent series?

Hit the comments and watch the trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.