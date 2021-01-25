Harry Potter TV Series in the Works at HBO Max

The Harry Potter Universe is about to enter uncharted territory.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, a live-action TV series is in early development for HBO Max.

While many ideas have been discussed, the project is still in the very early stages of development, meaning that many things can change before the streamer narrows down its focus for the offshoot.

This also means that no writers or talent are attached to the project, so it could be some time before we hear any more about it.

Still, this is a huge development, something that seemed very likely since HBO Max was announced.

The Harry Potter book series is one of the most popular of all time, with the seven books in the series amassing sales of over 500 million copies worldwide.

They were then adapted into an eight-film franchise, which has grossed nearly $8 billion worldwide.

There have also been two films to date in the prequel spinoff “Fantastic Beasts” film series, with the third of five planned films due out in 2022.

But the franchise has branched out to video games and merchandise, meaning that it remains a viable brand for Warner Bros.

The move to work on TV shows is hardly surprising, given that HBO Max had already ordered spinoffs of some of WarnerMedia's movie franchises, meaning it was just a matter of time before it was announced.

Disney+ has had astronomical success by spinning off the Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe into TV shows.

The streaming wars are heating up, and with the market becoming saturated with content, well-known brands are more likely to break through and become hits.

HBO Max is not currently home to the movies, however, with Peacock currently being the streaming home due to a deal struck in 2016.

HBO Max will be able to take on the movies on a more permanent basis after April 2025.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.