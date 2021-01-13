Insecure Coming to an End at HBO

HBO is saying goodbye to one of its most popular shows.

The Emmy®-winning HBO comedy series Insecure will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, it was announced today by Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Gravitt.

“The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it."

"This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for INSECURE and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

The series stars Emmy®, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award nominee Issa Rae who heads the ensemble cast, and the new season will continue to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The fifth and final season is scheduled to begin production later this month and is set to debut later this year.

The fourth season received nine Emmy® nominations including for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Yvonne Orji).

The series won an Emmy® for Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series.

The cast also includes Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge.

While Rae did not release a statement on the HBO press release, she did speak about the decision to end the series to Deadline.

“Prentice and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told the outlet.

“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.