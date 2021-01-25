Jefferson Declares Black Lightning is Dead in Final Season Trailer

Is Freeland beyond saving?

That's what Jefferson Pierce seems to think in the trailer for Black Lightning Season 4.

If you watch Black Lightning online, you know Henderson was killed off at the close of Black Lightning Season 3, which weighs heavily on Jefferson throughout the trailer.

“No matter how hard I try to protect my family, it will always end in tragedy,” Jefferson declares. “I can no longer be the man I was.”

“Black Lightning is dead,” he adds, eliciting the following response from Gambi:

“Freeland will be lost without Black Lightning!”

That's when Jefferson declares, “Freeland is lost.”

Yep, it's going to be a wild ride to the finish for this beloved CW drama.

The surprising end-date announcement was made in November.

“When we first started the Black Lightning journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre,” executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement.

“The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.”

“While Season 4 may be the end of one journey,” Akil added, “I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller” — by way of a spinoff that has been in development, starring Black Lightning vet Jordan Calloway.

The spinoff is still in the works at the network and is set to air as a backdoor pilot during Black Lightning Season 4.

Additionally, China Ann McClain will only appear in a limited amount of episodes, with the actress revealing shortly after the end date announcement that she planned to quit the series during the season.

“What I did know and have known along with the rest of the cast since before we even started shooting this season is that I am leaving the show. And was leaving the show. This was going to be my last season,” she said in November.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

Black Lightning returns Monday, February 8.

