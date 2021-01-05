Jeopardy: Alex Trebek Asks Fans to 'Open Your Hearts' in Posthumous Message Ahead of Final Episode

Alex Trebek's final ever episodes of Jeopardy! are currently airing.

The beloved competition series resumed on Monday with the first of five episodes filmed before Trebek's death.

Ahead of the episode, the late host delivered a posthumous message to viewers of the series about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the season of giving,” Trebek said.

“I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today I’d like you to go one step further," he continued.

"I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19 — people who are suffering through no fault of their own."

"We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. If we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Trebek's final episodes were originally slated to air in late December, but the plan changed.

The first episode following Trebek's death in November paid tribute to the hose, who was battling cancer.

Executive producer Michael Richards sharing a message ahead of the show.

"Over the weekend, we lost our beloved host Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, crew, for his family, for his millions of fans," Richards said.

"He loved this show and everything it stood for... He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family."

Richards also revealed at the time that the final episodes would air as they were shot, "in his honor."

"That's what he wanted," the producer said. "On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy, thank you for everything Alex."

While a permanent host is yet to be found for the popular series, Ken Jennings, one of the most popular players in Jeopardy! history is set as a guest host.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.