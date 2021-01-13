Jeopardy Taps Aaron Rodgers as Latest Guest Host

Jeopardy! returned to the air earlier this week for its first episode following Alex Trebek's last episode.

The series is utilizing guest hosts as it searches for a new host. Ken Jennings debuted earlier this week, and there are rumors that Katie Couric will stop by for some episodes.

NFL superstar, Aaron Rodgers, has now announced that he will be one of the several guest hosts on the daytime competition series.

Rodgers dropped the news on The Pat McAfee Show, confirming that he will return to the franchise for the first time since his win on Celebrity Jeopardy!

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek and being able to be on Jeopardy! years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice … they’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those," the NFL quarterback dished.

While Rodgers appearing as a guest host came out of nowhere, it does make sense.

His last appearance as a contestant was in 2015 when he went up against Kevin O'Leary and Mark Kelly in a nail-biting competition.

Rodgers scooped up a $50,000 check for his accomplishment, which he later donated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer Fund.

Now that we know two of the guest hosts have been heavily associated with the series in the past, it certainly makes us wonder which other names from the franchise could preside over an episode or two.

In his first episode, Jennings paid tribute to Trebek, who died in November, almost two years after revealing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jennings said.

“Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, charm, and grace. “Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much,” he continued.

“And I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”

What are your thoughts on Rodgers stopping by?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.