Julie Chen Reveals She And Producers Urged CBS to Revive Celebrity Big Brother

With Big Brother: All-Stars becoming a distant memory, fans have been looking ahead to the future of the CBS franchise.

Now, Julie Chen is opening up about trying to make a third season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition official.

The host appeared on Nicole Anthony's podcast, Hello Friends, where she confirmed that she and the producers urged CBS to air the celebrity iteration of the format again.

"I would love to see another Celebrity Big Brother and I think now is the time to do it because most celebrities, they’re not living that jet-set lifestyle of traveling and having to go to their movie premieres," Chen shared.

Indeed, with COVID-19, more celebrities are at home than ever, and duking it out in the Big Brother house would probably be enough to make people sign on the dotted line.

While the first two seasons of the series were littered with reality TV stars, it's possible that more TV and movie actors would have been open to competing.

The franchise is not as popular as it once was, but it would be a great way to keep busy during the downtime brought on by the pandemic.

While CBS is closing the door on the spin-off, for now, it's possible that it could materialize down the line, with the network saying that it was not pursuing a new season at this time.

But given that Survivor and The Amazing Race have each hit COVID-related delays, it's possible the network could use the Celebrity edition to shore up its schedule at some point this year.

Despite scripted originals returning to the network in recent months, there are still a lot of holes to fill.

What we know now is that the civilian edition will air later this year as planned, so that's a positive.

We can only hope it will be better than All-Stars.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.