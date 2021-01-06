Lauren Graham Exits Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

If you were looking forward to having more Joan on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2, we have some bad news.

Lauren Graham announced ahead of the premiere of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 that she was no longer a cast member of the show.

"Please watch the first episode of @ZoeysPlaylist tonight! Joan is only there for a wee moment (plans to do more thwarted by pandemic-related scheduling issues), but I'm so excited to watch the incredible @jcolburnlevy and company. xL," Graham tweeted.

The news is unfortunate, but it all came down to scheduling issues brought on by the pandemic because the actress is signed on as a series regular for the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks.

Showr creator Austin Winsberg reflected on Graham being written out of the sophomore run of the NBC musical comedy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would have loved to have had more of her in season two. Unfortunately, the character of Joan was a victim of covid scheduling," Winsburg told the outlet.

"Lauren had committed to doing another show that was supposed to be done shooting by the time we went into production. But the pandemic changed all of that and both shows ended up shooting at the same time. So, there was just no way for her to do both," he explained.

"Joan was going to be in a lot of the [season 2] episodes, and then covid happened.... We had to adjust multiple episodes because of it... and there was no way to make it work."

If you watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online, you know that Joan, played by Graham, was a big presence on the series.

On the upside, we know Graham will be returning to TV on a more permanent basis when The Mighty Ducks finally debuts.

Graham is best known for playing the fast-talking Lorelai Gilmore on The WB/CW/Netflix series Gilmore Girls.

She also played Sarah Braverman on the NBC drama, Parenthood.

What are your thoughts on the news of her departure?

Hit the comments below.

