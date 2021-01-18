Law & Order: SVU Photo Teases Elliot Stabler's Return

Ever since it was revealed that Christopher Meloni would be returning to the Law & Order universe, fans have been clamoring for Elliot Stabler to crack a new case with Olivia Benson. 

Meloni is currently set to reprise his role on Law & Order: SVU Season 22, before leading a new spinoff. 

Meloni took to Instagram just a few days ago to show him on the set with his former scene partner Mariska Hargitay, confirming that work is underway on his big comeback. 

"We're getting closer," Meloni captioned the photo. 

Have a look at the photo below to see what we mean. 

The good news is that Meloni is wearing Stabler's suit and tie look, which is very exciting. 

NBC commented that they are "the MOST [fire] duo," and it sure seems like the fans agreed, if we're going by their reactions. 

While plot details on Law & Order: Organized Crimes were initially scarce, NBC did drop some details late last year. 

The logline goes like this:

The drama features Christopher Meloni reprising his beloved "Law & Order: SVU" role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.

However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.  

Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Sounds intriguing, right?

The series was initially set to launch in the fall, but it was postponed due to a showrunner change at the eleventh hour. 

It's expected to launch later this year, but at least fans will have a special episode of SVU to bring the character back into the universe before the launch. 

The good news about this new show is that it could lead to some two-show crossovers, giving fans a lot of Olivia and Elliot. 

What are your thoughts on this latest look at the reunion we're all waiting for?

Hit the comments below. 

Remember you can watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 10/9c.

