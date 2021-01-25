Legacies Channels The Vampire Diaries: Who's Playing Elena, Stefan, and Damon?

Legacies will be singing a different tune later this season.

As previously reported, the supernatural drama is set to pay homage to The Vampire Diaries during the third episode of the season.

Now, we know how the series will do it.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, titled "Salvatore: The Musical," will find the school throwing a musical to pay tribute to some of the biggest names in Mystic Falls history.

"The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor," reads the official logline.

"Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical."

Now, Entertainment Weekly has revealed who will be playing who on the special episode.

The project, written by Landon, stars Josie as Elena Gilbert, Jed as Stefan Salvatore, Kaleb as Damon Salvatore, and Lizzie as Caroline Forbes.

There will be other characters playing TVD alums, but we'll just need to tune in to find out.

When the musical was announced, it was revealed that it would also be paying tribute to The Originals, which helps explain why Hope will want to stay away from it.

If you watch The Originals online, you know she lost pretty much everyone she loved, so it will probably bring up some bad memories.

Lizzie playing Caroline is perfect casting, and we're intrigued to see what Josie brings to the table as Elena.

Jed and Kaleb as Stefan and Damon will also be exciting to watch.

Showrunner Brett Matthews told Entertainment Weekly that:

"We had done a musical episode in season 1, so that was sort of the test run, and we just loved that episode.

"[Executive producer] Julie [Plec] and I have always been looking for a way to talk about The Vampire Diaries, which is difficult in absentia in some of the actors."

What are your thoughts on Legacies taking on The Vampire Diaries?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.