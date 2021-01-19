Legacies to Pay Homage to The Vampire Diaries and The Originals in February

An upcoming episode of Legacies is set to pay homage to the shows that came before it.

The CW has scheduled Legacies Season 3 Episode 3, titled "Salvatore: The Musical," an episode that was set to air as one of the final episodes of Legacies Season 2.

But, as you know, the episodes have been tacked on to Legacies Season 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering production for months.

Last year, Legacies executive producer, Brett Matthews, revealed news of the musical in an interview with TV Guide.

"Episode 19 is our grand musical episode," Mathews told TV Guide at the time.

"We try to do a musical a year, and it's a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies -- the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals."

It is set to air on February 4th.

Legacies is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, so paying tribute to those shows is nice and all, but we don't fully know any plot details.

Will Legacies characters take on the likes of Damon, Stefan, Elena, Elijah, and Klaus? It would certainly put Hope in a reflective mood, especially considering the way her mother, father, and uncle died, and the way she's been pretty much abandoned by the rest of her family.

Before we get to the musical episode, we have two episodes, both of which were also holdovers from Legacies Season 2.

We also need to get resolution for some of the biggest cliffhangers, including what happened to Hope and Landon after they were each put in a coma.

There's never a dull moment at the Salvatore School, you guys!

Below is the logline for Legacies Season 3 Episode 1, airing Thursday, January 21 at 8/7c.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN -- In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off-campus for their first-ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#301). Original airdate 1/21/2021.

As for Legacies Season 3 Episode 2, it sounds like more darkness is headed to the school.

FINDING PEACE -- The Super Squad pulls out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (guest star Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order.

Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#302). Original airdate 1/28/2021.

The "devastating news" may be the reason for the musical. Maybe Alaric thinks that the best way to move on from all the drama is to burst into song.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.