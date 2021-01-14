Mayim Bialik Among Latest Wave of Jeopardy Guest Hosts

Jeopardy returned to the air this week with its first episodes without longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November.

It has now been announced that The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, 60 Minutes personality Bill Whitaker, and Katie Couric are joining the expansive list of guest hosts as the beloved series sets out to find a permanent new face of the series.

The news comes just days after it was announced that NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers would also be a part of the impressive lineup.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," the program's executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement that confirmed the news.

"'I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."

Richards explained to Entertainment Weekly that the program was seeking "people that are credible giving the clues, people that can actually give the clues accurately, that are going to be able to rule right or wrong on the responses, and that Jeopardy! fans will enjoy in that role, but that will not try to make themselves the star."

He said, "There'll be a wide range of, I think, big names that you'll go, 'Oh yeah, of course,' and then my hope is that there's a couple of, 'Oh, I hadn't thought of that person, and I'd like to see what that looks like hosting Jeopardy!'"

Trebek hosted the show for over 8,000 episodes since 1984, becoming a TV staple and amassing a legion of fans.

The series returned earlier this week with former winner, Ken Jennings, stepping into the podium.

"Honestly, I’m with the audience," Jennings said ahead of his debut.

"'I don’t want me out here. I want to see Alex out here. I know exactly how they feel when they see anybody else behind this lectern."

"But there are tens of millions of people who love this show; we love this show, Alex loved the show. I’m just happy to fill in and help out," he added.

“Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jennings said during the episode.

“Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, charm, and grace.

“Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much,” he continued.

“And I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.”

