Michael C. Hall Hopes Dexter Revival Will Make Up for 'Extremely Dissatisfying' Series Finale

When news of the Dexter revival broke earlier this year, fans of the series have been split down the middle.

The original series wrapped its run with one of the most controversial series finales in history, something that seemingly tarnished what was once one of the biggest shows around.

Now, series star Michael C. Hall is opening up about the prospect of righting the wrongs of the original series.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying,” the actor explained to The Daily Beast.

“And there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”

“I certainly thought it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did,” Hall said of the series finale.

“I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren’t so much about the ‘what’ as they were about the ‘how,’ and those were valid… We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale.”

Hall was also a series regular on HBO drama Six Feet Under, which drew acclaim for its conclusion, with Hall saying the following:

“I’ve dabbled in the extremes of ‘extremely satisfying’ and ‘extremely dissatisfying’ television finales.”

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment for Showtime Networks, Inc., made the announcement of the return back in October.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.