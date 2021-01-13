Naya Rivera Honored by Glee Cast on Her 34th Birthday

The stars of Glee came together on Tuesday to mark what would've been the 34th birthday of Naya Rivera following her death in July.

"Happy Birthday my angel," Heather Morris wrote alongside the below photo.

"I can't write a sappy monologue because it's just too hard...but I love you and I can't describe how much I miss you."

Kevin McHale posted a photo of the cast at a party with the following caption:

"No one else could get us to be this messy in public."

Harry Shum Jr. shared a photo of Naya on a stage with the following caption:

"What I imagine you doing up there right now. Shinin' brighter than a star. Happy birthday baby gurl. We miss you."

Chris Colfer shared a photo of himself and Naya.

"Happy birthday, babe. Miss you," he wrote.

Naya's ex-husband shared a photo of himself, Naya, and their son, Josey.

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense," Ryan wrote.

"34..I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha...Rest easy old lady."

Rivera was best known for her role of Santana Lopez on Glee, a role she held throughout the six-season run of the show.

It was announced just prior to her death that she would be returning to the Step Up franchise when Starz revived the drama after it was canceled by Youtube Premium.

Rivera's body was found in a lake in California last year after being reported missing from a pontoon boat she'd rented with her son.

Josey was found on the pontoon boat by other boaters, wearing a life jacket, and asleep.

The youngster told authorities that he and Rivera had been swimming, and Naya pushed him up to the boat before disappearing into the water.

A search for the star quickly began and her body was found five days later.

The actress was laid to rest five days later.

May she rest in peace.

