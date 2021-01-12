Netflix Announces To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth Franchises Will End This Year

Netflix is putting a pin in two of its most popular movie franchises.

The streamer on Tuesday announced an expansive 2021 movie slate, which was coupled with the announcement that beloved franchises To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth would be releasing their final movies.

Both franchises have been huge for Netflix, delivering bumper viewership over the last few years, but three movies each seems like enough when you consider the romantic nature of the flicks.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever will star Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue, and John Corbett.

"As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation," reads the official logline for the final chapter.

The Kissing Booth 3 is set to star Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, and Molly Ringwald.

"It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going," reads the official logline, which also asks:

Which path will Elle choose?

Both loglines certainly sound like they will bring the respective storylines to a close, and their conclusions will make way for a wealth of new movies on Netflix.

The 2021 movie slate confirms that one new Netflix movie will launch per week, meaning there is an impressive amount of content on the horizon.

With viewers largely unable to attend theaters due to local restrictions due to COVID-19, movies on streaming have been welcomed in recent months.

