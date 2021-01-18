Peaky Blinders Is Coming to an End After Six Seasons

Peaky Blinders is gearing up for its endgame, it has been announced.

That's right, the beloved series will wrap after its forthcoming sixth season.

But series creator Steven Knight is teasing that the story will "continue in another form."

The hit drama follows the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious family’s rise to power against the backdrop of working-class, post-WWI Birmingham.

The news is somewhat surprising, especially when you consider that Knight previously said the series would have a seventh season.

However, production on the sixth season was postponed due to the pandemic, and it's returning to production almost a year later than planned.

Knight said in a statement on Monday:

“’Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy, and the stakes have never been higher. "

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority."

"Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will most definitely live on.”

The series first aired on BBC Two in 2013 and quickly emerged as a huge hit, later being upgraded to BBC One for its fifth season.

Around the world, the series airs on Netflix, where it has commanded a large audience in territories outside the UK.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.