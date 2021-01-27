Resident Alien Cast Previews Unique Syfy Dramedy

If you're looking for a comedic sci-fi drama, Resident Alien may be the show for you.

The series will finally see the light of day on Wednesday, January 27, and we got a chance to speak with some of the fine talent behind the show in advance of the premiere.

Corey Reynolds, Levi Fiehler, Sara Tomko, and Alice Wetterland chatted with TV Fanatic about what viewers can expect on the series, as well as what they like the most about their roles.

We've already watched some of the episodes, and it is well worth the wait.

Reynolds plays Sheriff Mike Thompson, someone who the actor feels is masking his insecurities with cruelty.

He thinks the character has the best intentions, but he is desperately trying to work out his own problems, and the arrival of a mysterious otherworldly creature changes things up.

Fiehler plays Mayor Ben Hawthorne, someone who has been treading water without making big moves in the small Colorado town he oversees.

But everything changes when a murder rocks the town and his son thinks he's seeing aliens. It makes for a convincing hook.

Reynolds and Fiehler delve deeper into their characters below and tease what's on tap.

Sarak Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees, and Alice Wetterlund plays D'arcy Morin.

Tomko is largely unsure how Asta fits into the Resident Alien universe but feels like the murder that shocks the town will have a profound effect on her.

Asta looks at the deceased as a father figure for her, so she will start to question where she fits in, which puts her on an exciting journey as she searches for the answers to her most burning questions.

Wetterlund says that D'arcy is Asta's best friend and right hand.

They have a long and storied past, and while they left town to pursue their dreams, they found themselves back where it all began.

D'Arcy had a big career but lost it all, which makes for some big scenes for the character.

Below, Tomko and Wetterlund shed more light on their characters.

Resident Alien Season 1 Episode 1 premieres tonight at 10/9c on Syfy.

We'll be reviewing it weekly, so be sure to check in with us after you watch.

We can't wait for you to see it and to share your thoughts afterward!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.