Riverdale Time Jump Spoilers: What Becomes of Archie Andrews?

Riverdale is headed to the future.

The beloved CW drama is taking to the future just a few episodes into Riverdale Season 5.

KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews, is shedding light on what Archie will be up to when the seven-year time jump occurs.

In a new interview with TV Line, the actor revealed that the character would be seen having gone "their separate ways" after high school.

"Archie enlisted in the Army after graduation, and when he returns, after all that time in the Army, he discovers the town is on the verge of becoming a ghost town, thanks to Hiram," he told the outlet ahead of the premiere.

But that doesn't mean Archie will not reunite with his high school friends.

"He came back and saw Riverdale turning to s**t pretty much, and he's like, 'There's no way I'm going to let this happen.' So he wrangles the whole team in, and they figure out ways to revive the town, and the best way to do that is through Riverdale High."

If you watch Riverdale online, you know the town has been put through the wringer thanks to huge crime rates.

As previously reported, Veronica will be married to Chris Mason's Chad, who is described as a "controlling and jealous husband who works on Wall Street. An Alpha dog, Chad is threatened by Veronica’s life in Riverdale, especially her friendship with Archie (KJ Apa)."

Before we get to the time jump, we will spend the first three episodes of Riverdale Season 5 in the present, which will show the characters attending prom, as well as a farewell for Skeet Ulrich's FP Jones.

Those episodes were set to be the end of Riverdale Season 4, but the pandemic meant they could not be produced in time to air as part of that season.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

