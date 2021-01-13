Saved By the Bell Alum Dustin Diamond Hospitalized

Dustin Diamond is in the hospital, it has been announced.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the star is undergoing tests for what his team is saying will result in a likely cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old checked into a Florida hospital this past weekend, according to E!

The outlet reports that he felt pain and is under doctors' supervision while "doctors are still running tests to figure out what is wrong."

TMZ, on the other hand, is reporting that medical professionals will be conducting a biopsy to find out what is going on with the actor.

It has been reported that Dustin's family has a history of cancer.

Diamond rose to fame as Samuel "Screech" Powers in Good Morning, Miss Bliss, before playing the character on Saved by the Bell for several years.

While Saved by the Bell recently got the reboot treatment, Diamond was not asked to return, and his character was not included in the Peacock series.

However, Screech was mentioned in one of the episodes by A.C. Slater, played by returning star Mario Lopez.

"Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station, so he doesn't have to deal with all this," the character shared.

Diamond was asked by TMZ about not being a part of the revival last year, and he said the following:

"It's something we put so much time and effort into. How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? I mean, it seems like there's a missed opportunity there."

The actor seemingly distanced himself from his co-stars after the conclusion of the original series.

Diamond has been the more controversial of the Saved by the Bell cast, having been arrested multiple times in the years since the show ended.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.