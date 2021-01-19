Saved By the Bell Revival Renewed for Season 2!

Peacock will return to Bayside High.

The streamer has renewed critically acclaimed comedy Saved By the Bell for a second season.

10 episodes have been ordered for the sophomore run.

"I'm thrilled that SAVED BY THE BELL has been renewed. I've been blown away by all the love for the show and can't wait to go back and make more episodes,” said writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield.

“Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot."

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High.

The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

The freshman season addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class, and education.

In the season finale, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) stages a walkout in order to keep the Douglas High students at Bayside.

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez star in the new series, reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively.

John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman alongside the new class featuring Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez.

“Saved By the Bell brought a fresh and modern take to the beloved original series that resonated with viewers of all ages,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Season 1 tackled topical, relevant issues with wit, heart, humor and just the right amount of nostalgia. And we look forward to bringing fans back to Bayside next season.”

Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer for the series, alongside executive producer Franco Bario. Peter Engel also serves as executive producer.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.