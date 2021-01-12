Sex and the City Stars Will Make Over $1 Million Per Episode From Revival

The returning stars of Sex and the City are in line to make a wealth of money from the recently announced revival.

According to Variety, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will each net more than $1 million per episode for the 10-installment And Just Like That.

What's more, they will also each serve as executive producers on the HBO Max revival.

As previously reported, Kim Cattrall will not return for the revival.

When the original series ended on HBO, Parker reportedly earned considerably more than her co-stars.

“The show doesn’t exist if Sarah Jessica wasn’t the blonde star of the show, that’s number one,” Executive Producer Michael Patrick King once said on the Origins podcast of Parker's bigger paycheck.

“‘Kim was not at the height of her career, Kristin was under her in terms of notability, Cynthia was a theater actress and their contracts reflected that status.”

Cattrall not being a part of the revival is hardly surprising. She said she didn't want to play the character again ahead of a potential third movie, but it has been alleged that she is not on good terms with her former co-stars.

King also said during the podcast that while Parker, Nixon, and Davis "became a family," Cattrall did not "mentally" join them.

“Kristin and Cynthia went in the light,…they understood it was Sarah Jessica’s name, look at the posters,” King explained.

When news of the revival broke on Sunday, fans were quick to question why Cattrall had not been part of the cast.

Parker immediately responded to a fan who said it was because she didn't get on with her.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.” Parker wrote on Instagram, adding: ”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Cattrall previously said in an interview that it would be a good idea to recast the role of Samantha.

“I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it. Maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones, or a Hispanic Samantha Jones," she said during an interview with Piers Morgan.

The new HBO Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring.

