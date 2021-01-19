Snowpiercer Scores Early Season 3 Renewal

Snowpiercer is showing no sign of slowing down at TNT.

The cabler has announced a third season pickup for the post-apocalyptic drama.

Snowpiercer Season 1 debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains the #1 new cable drama series of 2020.

The series premiere marked TNT's largest premiere since The Alienist in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT's linear and digital platforms.

At the close of Snowpiercer Season 1, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train's leader.

Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer.

While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee.

In its second season, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing.

While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

The series stars Oscar(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy(R) nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.