Starz Unveils Power Book III: Raising Kanan Music Video

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is on the horizon.

Starz debuted the worldwide premiere of the music video for the theme song for the third series set in the Power universe.

Titled “Part of the Game,” and performed by 50 Cent and NLE Choppa, with background vocals from Rileyy Lanez.

The video, directed by 50 Cent and Eif Rivera, one of hip-hop’s most sought-after music video directors, debuted during the Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 10, giving fans an exclusive look at the expanding Power Universe franchise.

The video unveils a visual sneak peek at the very first footage from the series set to premiere Summer 2021.

A small crew pleasantly surprised neighborhood residents with a pop-up video shoot in Southside Jamaica Queens, New York, which is both where the new series is set and 50 Cent’s old neighborhood.

Spotlighting the authentic ‘90s world that viewers will be taken back to in the upcoming Power Universe prequel series, the music video opens with 50 Cent sporting a classic ‘90s bucket hat and features numerous cars that were popular in that era.

The prequel takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic character Kanan Stark, portrayed by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in the original series from Courtney A. Kemp and Jackson.

Starring as series regulars are Mekai Curtis as the young Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Shanley Caswell as Detective Shannon Burke, Lovie Simone as Davina Harrison, Toby Sandeman as Symphony Bosket, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, and Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox.

Recurring in the series are Quincy Brown as Crown, Ade Chike Torbert as Scrappy, Natalee Linez as Jessica Figueroa, and Annabelle Zasowski as Nicole Bingham.

The series is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp through her company End of Episode and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television, both of whom also executive-produced the original series Power.

Sascha Penn serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox are executive producers with Rob Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode.

Lionsgate TV produces the series for STARZ.

Watch the music video below.

