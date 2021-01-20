Superman & Lois Gets Two-Hour Premiere Event, The Flash Pushed

The CW is betting big on Superman & Lois.

The latest Arrowverse spinoff was initially set to launch out of The Flash Tuesday, February 23.

Now, there's been a change of plan.

The Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led drama is getting a two-hour premiere event.

This will be made up of a 90-minute opener and a 30-minute "Legacy of Hope" special.

No details have been revealed about the unscripted special, but based on the title, it sounds like it will be a retrospective about the journey of the characters so far.

This news comes with a major caveat, however.

The Flash Season 7 has now been pushed back to March 2, meaning that fans will have to wait a week longer.

News of the expanded Superman & Lois opener was first teased during Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1 when the network shared a card on-screen revealing the two-hour opener.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland).

The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives.

