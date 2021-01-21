Superman & Lois Trailer Teases a Bold New Direction for The CW's DC Universe

They're going back!

The CW unveiled our closest look at Superman & Lois yet Thursday when it released a new trailer featuring all-new footage of the latest Arrowverse series.

Fortunately, the trailer looks like a bold new direction for the franchise, which is set to offer a more adult story to fans.

“When we were dreaming about having a family, it didn’t look like this, did it?” Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) asks Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) in the trailer.

“Lost jobs, teens with severe anxiety, parents gone too soon.”

Yes, this is also a different Smallville, as evidenced by the way Lois' father (Dylan Walsh) speaks to Clark about moving back to the town.

The cast also includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, and Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfinas as Lois and Clark’s sons Jonathan and Jordan.

Here's the official logline from The CW.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, Teen Wolf) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, Grimm), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, Entourage), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, Graceland).

The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, Wander Darkly).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, Nip/Tuck) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, All American) enters their lives.

Have a look at the trailer below.

