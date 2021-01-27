The Bold Type: Coming to an End!

Jane, Kat, and Sutton's reign at Freeform is coming to an end.

The cabler announced Wednesday that it had picked up The Bold Type for a fifth -- and final -- season.

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” Freeform President Tara Duncan said in a statement.

“It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill.

“This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“‘The Bold Type’ has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” added showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser.

“I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

The Bold Type Season 4 left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet Magazine.

In the final season, "our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world," according to Freeform.

"Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change."

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.

The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and The District.

The Bold Type is the network's longest-running series on the air right now, and its end means that relative newbies Grown-ish and Good Trouble will become the joint longest-running shows.

While The Bold Type was never a big ratings performer for the network, it is thought that the numbers hit the network's 18-34 sweet spot, at least in delayed viewing.

The Bold Type Season 4 was the network's least-watched and lowest-rated scripted series in live + same day figures, which amounted to all of 162,000 viewers and a 0.06 in the adults 18-49 demo.

It's nice that fans will actually get an ending to the show's biggest mysteries, something that cannot be said for the bulk of Freeform shows over the past five or so years.

Siren, one of the network's highest-rated shows was canceled after three seasons last year, a development that came as a huge surprise to t he fans of the shows.

Party of Five was similarly cut short, despite being the best performing freshman drama on the network last season.

However, there was noticeable erosion throughout the show's run, which could have made it a bigger swing to renew in case the numbers dropped further.

The network appears to be wanting to zero in on genre dramas, having picked up Cruel Summer, starring Olivia Holt to series.

Cruel Summer takes place over three summers–’93, ’94, ’95–in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate, is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette, goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America.

Each one-hour episode is told fom the POV of one of the two main girls. It sounds reminiscent of Showtime's The Affair, which told events from different perspectives, with viewers left to wonder who was telling the truth.

