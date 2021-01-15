The Crew: Kevin James' Netflix Comedy Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

Kevin James is headed back to the small screen, but he won't be on regular TV.

The comedy veteran will lead the cast of a new Netflix series, The Crew, which is set to launch Monday, February 15.

The Crew stars James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team.

When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams, and Dan Ahdoot also star, Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill guest star.

Jeff Lowell (The Ranch, Two and a Half Men, Spin City) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Andy Fickman (Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Playing With Fire) directed all episodes and serves as an executive producer.

James, Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens, Paul Blart), and Todd Garner (Tag, Isn’t It Romantic, Mortal Kombat) will also serve as executive producers. Matt Summers and Tim Clark will executive produce for NASCAR.

The streamer has also revealed character breakdowns for Berlc and McGill's characters.

Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie, Hubie Halloween) guest stars as Jessie.

She’s a young race car driver who Catherine (Jillian Mueller) wants to replace Jake (Freddie Stroma) on the Bobby Spencer racing team.

Sponsors love the idea of getting a young woman behind the wheel, and unlike Jake, she knows as much about the cars as the mechanics.

Bruce McGill (National Lampoon’s Animal House, MacGyver) guest stars as Bobby Spencer.

Bobby was a beloved driver back in NASCAR’s early years, and started up his own team when he retired.

Seeing his team’s fortunes declining as the technology driven teams dominate the sport, he turns the operation over to his daughter… but staying away isn’t as easy as he thought.

Have a look at the full trailer below

