The Haves and the Have Nots Ending After 8 Seasons on OWN

It's almost game over for The Haves and the Have Nots, it has been announced.

The series, which hails from Tyler Perry, focuses on the dynamic between two rich families and the hired workers they employ.

It launched in 2013 as the first scripted series on OWN, and will have aired 196 episodes by the time it wraps up.

The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, Aaron O’Connell, Brett Davis, and Brock Yurich.

The first half of the final season is set to conclude Tuesday night, and the last episodes will premiere in May.

The end of the series comes less than a year after Perry's If Love You Is Wrong concluded.

"The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement," said OWN founder Oprah Winfrey.

"It's all due to one man's creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my 'big little brother,' Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years."

"I will be watching alongside you all during this final season."

Added OWN president Tina Perry, "We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making The Haves and the Have Nots one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade."

"The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud. We can’t wait for fans to see the juicy storylines Tyler has planned for the final episodes."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.