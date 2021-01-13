The Hot Zone: Anthrax Enlists Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim

National Geographic has lined up the next two stars of its The Hot Zone franchise.

National Geographic, with Scott Free Productions and 20th Television, announced today that Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, Scandal, Lovecraft Country) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost, The Good Doctor) will star in the next installment of the scripted anthology series The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

As previously announced, Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson will return as executive producers and showrunners, focusing this season’s limited series on the harrowing anthrax attacks of 2001.

Principal photography will begin this winter 2021 in Toronto.

In a timely limited series that depicts the plight and eventual triumph over a National threat, The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in 2001, just weeks after 9/11, where the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism.

Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite interagency turf wars and many false leads, an unlikely team of scientists, FBI agents and government departments slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect.

“Tony and Daniel are both wonderfully versatile and dimensional actors who will bring complexity and depth to these characters,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of scripted and documentary films, National Geographic.

“We can’t wait for their star turns in this startling, authentic and timely scientific thriller.”

Goldwyn joins the series as Bruce Ivins, a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt to find the 2001 anthrax killer.

While he works closely with the FBI to uncover who is behind the deadly anthrax letters, his growing instability and paranoia give way to even deeper and unnerving discoveries.

An actor, director and producer, Goldwyn recently completed production on King Richard and starred in back-to-back critically acclaimed Broadway productions: Olivier Award-winner The Inheritance and Network.

He also recently appeared on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and also co-starred in the Netflix series, Chambers.

He also played President Fitzgerald Grant on ABC's Scandal.

Kim will portray Matthew Ryker, an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, who, just three weeks after the 9/11 attacks, risks his career to convince his superiors of the unthinkable, that the United States is under attack again.

Currently Kim stars on NBC's New Amsterdam.

Later this year, Kim stars opposite Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick in Netflix’s feature Stowaway and in Sundance film Blast Beat.

Kim also is an executive producer on the critically acclaimed series The Good Doctor.

The Hot Zone first launched as a miniseries, led by Juliana Margulies, and the show was a huge hit.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.