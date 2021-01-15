The Resident Round Table: CoNic's Wedding and Getting COVID Right!

The Resident is back! After The Resident Season 4 Episode 1, it's evident that it'll be a wonderful season.

With a raw but touching exploration of the COVID pandemic that honored our front line workers and the beautiful CoNic wedding, along with that shocking Minator kiss, there is so much to discuss.

Our Resident Fanatics, Meaghan Frey, Carissa Pavlica, and Rachel Foertsch convened to discuss Denitra Isler's incredible performance, CoNic's wedding, and so much more.

How would you grade The Resident's COVID-19 coverage? Are you relieved to learn the season will take place in a post- COVID world?

Meaghan: All I can say is thank God the season will take place in the post-COVID world. This isn't a knock on how they handled it because they handled it beautifully, but it was almost done too well.

It was a heavy, harsh, poignant, authentic look at the reality of the world of healthcare throughout the pandemic. I cried a lot, was anxious, and stressed, but that's how it should be if you are handling COVID. Some shows addressing COVID are doing a terrible job at it, and they are basically just throwing it in as an afterthought.

I have no doubt that The Resident would have continued to do a wonderful job, but I think it would have taken a toll on viewers, and instead, it is giving us hope that one day we can get to that post-COVID world too.

Carissa: I'm thrilled that COVID has been addressed and will not be the main focus of the season. By showing the effect on front-line workers and making it personal with the staff, it paid the respect necessary but allowed us to move on with the excellent storytelling that has driven the initial seasons of The Resident.

We can remember that it's real without being pounded over the head with the sadness of it all. After all, entertainment should take us away from real life. Very good choice.

Twenty-twenty, man. What a year. I mean we had no idea what was about to hit us. Nic Permalink: Twenty-twenty, man. What a year. I mean we had no idea what was about to hit us.

Rachel: The Resident, by far, handled COVID more exquisitely than any television show I've seen. They don't just breeze by it, and they shouldn't, given the nature of the show. They addressed the virus's seriousness, paid respect to those who lost their lives, and praised our health care workers.

However, they showed us the light at the end of the tunnel.

I'm thankful the season is taking place in a COVID-free world because, as everyone said, we watch television to escape from reality, not to get beat over the head with it. I can't praise The Resident enough, in general, but especially for how they handled the pandemic.

Are you surprised we got a CoNic wedding so early into the season? How do you feel about this CoNic milestone?

Meaghan: Yes! I thought we would have to wait it out and watch them go through even more obstacles for them to get to their endgame. I'm so relieved that it's done, and they can finally just be together.

The wedding was everything I would imagine the CoNic wedding to be. They are both entirely selfless individuals; taking a moment to address everyone they had lost felt true to them as a couple.

It also happened to be a gorgeous wedding. The two of them looked perfect -- though that isn't too hard for Matt (yes, I'm starting the thirst game early for the roundtable).

Was anyone else having mini panic attacks through it, though? I was on the edge of my seat, holding my breath until we got confirmation that Ellen and Kit had both made it out of COVID alive.

Carissa: I loved that the wedding happened at the culmination of the worst of COVID. It had a real "life goes on," and happiness prevails feeling to the narrative. And how much do you appreciate that the will-they/won't-they aspect is over? Any realistic depiction of a relationship on TV is a win.

Nic: Tough times come they always will but when they do, Conrad, I want you by my side.

Conrad: No matter what. In sickness and in health.

Nic: I promise to always have your back no matter what. I promise to love you, to never obey you.

Conrad: I didn't have my hopes up.

Nic: Mostly, I promise you'll never lose me. This is forever.

Conrad: For as long as we both shall live. Permalink: For as long as we both shall live.

Rachel: I was surprised but super happy! Conrad and Nic are one of those couples who don't need crazy drama to be interesting. They're just there to keep us all sane. The two of them together are a very grounding force, and given how insane the show can get, it's nice to have that.

As Carissa said, I love that they were able to use the wedding to show that happiness prevails, and you can get through anything as long as you have people that love you. It was such a bright spot and honestly just gave me a happiness that I haven't been able to get from television lately.

Mina and the Raptor acknowledged their feelings and kissed. React!

Meaghan: Finally! I felt like the writers were trying to right some of the wrongs of last season, and this was one I definitely needed to be checked off their list.

Not to mention that we got some of the greatest Mina and the Raptor scenes to date. The amount of sexual tension between them as they stood inches away from each other while she helped him with his PAPR was enough to make our TVs explode.

Mina: Andrea was supposed to be your guest, but you're alone. Why?

AJ: We're not together anymore. We broke up.

Mina: What happened? What did you do?

AJ: You see the way Conrad looks at Nic? Andrea deserves someone who looks at her like that, and quite frankly, I'm not that guy. You know if I were to be honest, to me, she was just filling the space that I wanted you to fill.

Mina: I already told you-

AJ: I know. You don't want to lose what we have in the OR. I get it. I don't want to lose that either, Mina. Look, you asked me, right? So I'm telling you the truth. That's what we do, right? Don't worry, I'm not expecting anything. Permalink: I know. You don't want to lose what we have in the OR. I get it. I don't want to lose that...

Carissa: That worked out really well, didn't it? By moving forward, they got time to be closer through some incredibly challenging times, and it made them appreciate each other more.

But I'm not sure they're ready for it, nonetheless. Mina, in particular, has a hard time sharing deep feelings, and all indications of these two say that they could be in it for the long haul, but only if they're willing to be as open, honest, and accepting as possible. Time will tell!

Rachel: I'm definitely intrigued. I've always been okay with whatever direction they decided to take Mina/AJ. Towards the end of The Resident Season 3, I started becoming more for than against, so maybe I did scream a little when they kissed.

I'm not sure how the two of them will fair as an actual couple because their personalities are both so strong, and the whole thing could end up a disaster. Plus, when you have a ship with such good sexual tension, there's always the fear of losing it once they get together. But I'm pulling for them!

Now that the hospital faces financial insecurity in the wake of the pandemic, what are your predictions and theories for how Red Rock will respond this season?

Meaghan: It looks like Red Rock, the corporation itself, will become the villain of the season. Logan is just the tip of the corruption of Red Rock. Now that they have had him seemingly cross over to the good side, I think the full weight of Red Rock is going to come barreling down on Chastain.

I would love to see a world in which the doctors could manage to buy the hospital, a la Grey's Anatomy, but I know that would be too tidy of an ending to battle. I'm sure we will see Red Rock move to shut down Chastain, but we know they won't go down without a fight.

Carissa: Why do I get the idea they're going to close Chastain? Putting it on the market would be easy and only usher in another, similar buyer. I could see them closing it just to prove they hold the power. I hope it's something we never see coming.

Rachel: It really does seem like Logan might not be the villain anymore. I was surprised that they humanized him because there was no indication, before, that he cared about anything other than Red Rock. Maybe Logan will help Chastain take down Red Rock because if he doesn't, it'll probably be the other way around.

Devon experienced a tremendous loss. Do you think he got some closure with his father? How do you think this will affect him going forward?

Meaghan: I don't think this chapter of Devon's life is over. Otherwise, it wouldn't have made sense to introduce it. It could go one of two ways: Devon is hardened by the loss or he channels that grief and becomes a better doctor for it. Either way, I think we are going to see a dramatically different Devon moving forward.

Mr. Pravesh: I'm so proud of you, Devon. Take care of your mom.

Devon: I will take care of mom. No matter what, I promise. But dad, listen to me. I would be nothing without you. You helped put me through medical school, driving nights and weekends, and working overtime. I believed in myself because you believed in me, and I always knew matter what that you loved me. You are everything. Permalink: I will take care of mom. No matter what, I promise. But dad, listen to me. I would be nothing...

Carissa: No. Devon will suffer from his father's loss for a while.

It would be natural for him to beat himself up for not being there no matter who he was, but that he's a doctor who couldn't save his own father should create a lot of tension for Devon. Now that he's settled and surrounded by friends, hopefully, he'll come out stronger when all is said and done.

Rachel: Devon rewatching his father's death on the plane confirmed for me that he's still struggling to accept what happened.

I think the show's going to lean into those feelings of grief, and, as Meaghan said, it's either going to weaken or strengthen him. He can choose to channel those feelings and use them to help others, or he can let them consume him. I'm interested to see how it plays out.

Who was the MVP of the hour?

Meaghan: This probably is one of the hardest choices to make because everyone ate up every single scene they were in; if I had to give it to someone, though, it is going to be Nurse Ellen Hundley.

I can't even imagine having to portray that moment when you know there is no other way to save your life, but there is a good chance you may never wake up again.

Especially in a time when that is such a reality for so many people. Denitra Isler did an incredible job at portraying that fear and desperation, and all of the tears were flowing.

Carissa: I think the writers are the MVPs for writing a touching episode that summed up COVID in under an hour without making it feel cheap or overly dramatic while still wrapping with something beautiful like CoNic's wedding. Kudos to them for that.

Rachel: I have to agree with Meaghan and say Nurse Ellen Hundley. The actress's performance was incredible. I can't even begin to grasp all the emotions she portrayed during each and every one of her scenes. Kudos to Denitra Isler!

Is there anything else you'd love to discuss?

Meaghan: Cain has got to go. Even Logan, who has been one of the most irredeemable characters on this series to date, had a moment of redemption.

Cain, on the other hand, remains the self-righteous, egotistical douche bag he always has been. The man is never going to learn, and he is never going to change, and I'm hoping that he is a casualty of the Red Rock drama that I'm sure we will see unfold.

AJ: You know you had a chance to do the right thing, pitch in with the rest of us and help, but no, you just followed Red Rocks matching orders.

Cain: I'm a neurosurgeon, I cut. When the pandemic can be cured by brain surgery shoot me a page. Permalink: I'm a neurosurgeon, I cut. When the pandemic can be cured by brain surgery shoot me a page.

Carissa: I can't argue with Meaghan about Cain going down in flames. With his face in the opening, he'll be around, but hopefully, by next season, we'll see some movement. That reminds me that I really like the new opening sequence and seeing my favorite faces included.

Rachel: I'm on the same page as everyone else about Cain. I thought they were going to give him some development, but I guess not. It seems like he might be gearing up to be even worse than Logan this season.

And I can't not mention Kit and Bell. They're my favorite (potential) couple on the show, and it looks like they may finally be getting somewhere.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics! Do you agree with our The Resident Round Table? Hit the comments below and let us know!

