The Sandman: Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance Cast

Neil Gaiman is bringing The Sandman to Netflix, and it will have a large and expansive cast.

The streamer announced Thursday that Tom Sturridge will play Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Ruler of Hell, Vivienne Achaempong is Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm, and Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store.

The cast also includes Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer and magician, Asim Chaudry is Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar is CAIN, the first victim and the first predator, residents, and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm.

The Sandman is a new dark fantasy Netflix series based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman (Good Omens, Coraline).

Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer, and Goyer and Heinberg are also Co-Writers on the project.

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence," reads the logline.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head," Gaiman said in a statement.

"I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality."

"I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

"This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Little other details have been revealed for the series, but at least know it's moving ahead.

There were rumors that Taron Egerton could be joining the cast, but Neil Gaiman responded to a fan on Twitter to say that is not the case.

The more likely scenario is that people are getting confused due to Egerton providing his voice in the audiobook.

Egerton is very busy right now with his movie career, and was announced just earlier this week to be leading an Apple TV+ drama.

So, we can probaly rule him out of this project.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.