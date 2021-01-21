The Walking Dead: AMC Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Bonus Episodes

We are just weeks away from the return of The Walking Dead Season 10.

AMC has dropped the trailer for the six bonus episodes, and we have a lot of questions.

We'll start with Maggie because these will be her first episodes back as a series regular.

It's clear from the trailer that Negan being free is a lot for her to process.

"He asked how his daddy died," Maggie tells Daryl in the trailer of Hershel.

"I told him a bad man killed him. And he wanted to know if that man got what he deserved."

This will undoubtedly make things complicated, considering Negan just saved everyone from The Whisperers.

It's hard to imagine Maggie being able to co-exist in an environment with him.

Speaking of Negan, the trailer shows a leather jacket and red scarf clad Negan tapping on the floor with his trusty bat Lucille while demanding, "Little pig, little pig, let me in."

Is Negan going dark again, or is this merely a trick to throw off us viewers?

We know that one of the new episodes will be introducing us to the real Lucille, aka Negan's deceased wife, so it's possible his old self could stalk Negan to help tell the story.

Then there's Aaron, who appears to turn a gun on himself, which may well result in another big death.

Then again, would AMC really spoil a death in a trailer?

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.

The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

New guest stars featured in these episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille” along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as “Elijah,” among others.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 28, with episodes launching on AMC+ three days earlier.

