This Is Us: NBC Confirms Latest Hiatus, Return Date

Fans of This Is Us will have to wait a little longer to find out what happened to Kevin.

The NBC series was scheduled to air a new episode earlier this week, but it was pulled due to production delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - COVID-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks," series creator Dan Fogelman tweeted on Tuesday.

"But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!"

NBC later confirmed that new episodes would commence on Feb. 2.

The news is unfortunate, but it's a miracle that new episodes are still being produced when you consider the circumstances.

This Is Us Season 5 launched much later than usual due to the pandemic, which delayed production on the series for several months.

NBC launched This Is Us Season 5 on October 27 and aired four episodes before going on a seven-week hiatus.

New episodes aired on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, but now fans will have to make do with some encores as the powers that be race to get episodes ready for transmission.

While it would have been easier if the network had postponed the season to begin later than it did, NBC also has to please affiliates by bringing in the ratings expected, so the scheduling makes sense.

The latest delay is unfortunate, especially considering that This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the series's best episodes.

It finally shed light on Randall's past and left us in an interesting situation as we headed into the episode that was supposed to air tonight.

As for what This Is Us Season 5 Episode 7 is about, NBC only offered the following:

Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

The ensemble cast of This Is Us includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Chrissy Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman.

