This Is Us Producers Rule Out Fan Theory Ahead of Midseason Premiere

After another hiatus, This Is Us finally returns to NBC tonight.

Ahead of the highly anticipated return, however, producers are setting the record straight about a scene from earlier on This Is Us Season 5.

In a scene that aired during the final episode of 2020, Kate took what appeared to be pregnancy test.

But some eagle-eyed viewers picked up on something else entirely when they read the box of the supposed pregnancy test:

Kate was actually holding an ovulation test.

Naturally, fans have been questioning what really happened in Kate's past ever since the scene aired and have been theorizing about what could come in the midseason premiere.

"Such a powerful episode! Almost perfection....I only say almost because Kate opened an Ovulation Test NOT a Pregnancy Test! UGH! I thought This is Us was perfection!?!?!? hahahaha Great job Last 5 minutes was awe inspiring," one fan wrote under a tweet from Dan Fogelman.

“Who else is watching This is Us and noticed in last night’s episode, it showed an off brand OVULATION test, but then the character was taking a Clearblue pregnancy test? That COULDN’T have been an accident, something ain’t right,” another fan commented.

Isaac Aptaker, a producer of the smash-hit series, has now announced that Kate was supposed to be holding a pregnancy test in the scene.

“As soon as we saw that people were misinterpreting, of course it drove us crazy. So let the record officially show: That was (meant to be) a pregnancy test box,” he said to Entertainment Weekly.

“This one, unfortunately, was just a casualty of how absolutely impossible it has been to make television this year,” he continued.

“Despite the dozens of people who stared at that scene countless times before it went to air, we were all just so fried from all of the COVID (filming conditions) that we missed that one.”

Executive producer Elizabeth Berger also chimed in on the gaffe making it into the final edit.

"You can chalk this up to Zoom editing. Usually we're all in a bay together looking at these giant monitors. And this is the one where we were like, ‘Ah, if we had just been there, someone would have seen it!’” she told the outlet.

“But everyone is just working so hard around the clock under these crazy circumstances. And every once in a while, you're going to have an ovulation test when you wish you had a pregnancy test box.”

So, there we have it, This Is Us Fanatics!

