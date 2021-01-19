This Is Us Shocker: Tonight's Episode Pulled by NBC

We have some bad news for fans of This Is Us.

The episode scheduled for tonight, (January 19) has been pulled off the schedule by NBC, with the network opting to air an encore of This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14, "The Cabin."

No reason was given for the last-minute switcheroo, but it could be production-related.

This Is Us Season 5 kicked off later than usual, and episodes have aired sporadically as the series continues to produce fresh installments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the network has not revealed why the show is postponed, but there will probably be more small hiatuses as we head into the second half of the season.

More importantly, we don't have a return date, so it's possible this latest break could drag on for multiple weeks.

It's an unfortunate development, especially considering that This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 was one of the best episodes of the series.

It finally shed light on Randall's past and left us in an interesting situation as we headed into the episode that was supposed to air tonight.

As for what This Is Us Season 5 Episode 7 is about, NBC only offered the following:

Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

Would we have gotten some more insight into the breakdown in the relationship between Kevin and Randall? The duo fixing their relationship would be a long time coming.

This Is Us follows the lives and families of two parents, and their three children, in several different time frames.

The ensemble cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Brown, Chrissy Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker, and Faithe Herman.

What are your thoughts on this latest hurdle for the series?

Hit the comments below.

