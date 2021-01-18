TV Ratings: Batwoman Returns Low, The Rookie Stabilizes

The CW's rebooted Batwoman hit the air Sunday night, and it looks like viewers either forgot about the premiere or tuned out entirely.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 1, its first episode with Javicia Leslie in the title role, drew 663,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Given the hype surrounding a new lead taking over the series, these are disappointing figures, but how do they compare to Batwoman Season 1?

Well, Batwoman Season 1 launched with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, but the series as a whole averaged 1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The wider issue here could be that The CW was forced to postpone its returning slate due to COVID-19, meaning that this could be the shape of things to come for the network.

We'll have a better idea when shows like Riverdale, All American, and Legacies launch this week.

Over on CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.4 million/0.6 rating) was down slightly, while, NCIS: New Orleans (4.9 million/0.5 rating) was steady as a rock.

Over on ABC, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.7 million/0.4 rating) took a big hit week-to-week.

Card Sharks returned with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The Rookie (3.6 million/0.4 rating) was steady at its series low in the demo, but rose a little in total viewers.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.