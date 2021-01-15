TV Ratings: Call Me Kat and Mr Mayor Drop, ABC Game Shows Remain Strong

The broadcast networks are facing an uphill battle as they try to get viewers back after such a long time without originals.

FOX's Call Me Kat is proving to be a weak performer, pulling in 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down another 27% in the demo.

The series kicked off considerably stronger at the beginning of the month with 5.6 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

it dropped to 3.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in its time period debut.

Elsewhere on FOX, Hell's Kitchen (2.6 million/0.7 rating) and Last Man Standing (2.8 million/0.5 rating) each came down a tenth vs. last week.

Over on NBC, the latest episode of Mr. Mayor did 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- down 16 percent in the demo.

Superstore returned from hiatus at 2.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- steady with its most recent figure.

SVU closed out the night at 3.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

ABC's game shows continued to dominate, but each took a hit vs. their premieres.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (7.6 million/1.1 rating) was down two tenths, The Chase (5.3 million/0.8 rating) was down two-tenths, and The Hustler (3.2 million/0.6 rating) came down one tenth.

What are your thoughts on the ratings?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.