TV Ratings: Charmed Slumps to Series Lows in Season 3 Debut

Charmed, the CW's magical drama series returned to the air for its first time since May, but it was not a good result.

Charmed Season 3 Episode 1 managed just 465,000 and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

For comparison purposes, Charmed Season 2 Episode 1 had 649,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, while the Charmed Season 2 finale had 581,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It's possible that the show will pick up healthy gains in delayed viewing, but time will tell.

Before Charmed, Batwoman Season 2 Episode 2 had 642,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating, right on par with last week's season premiere.

Over on ABC, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was down considerably, drawing 2.9 million viewers/0.3 rating.

The Rookie was also on the downside with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating. The series is down double-digits in its third season.

CBS aired a special of FBI out of the AFC Championship, but only the ratings for its first half-hour are available. It had 8.6 million viewers and a 2.1 rating.

