TV Ratings: One Chicago Washes Over the Competition

NBC's One Chicago returned to originals on Wednesday, and each show performed well.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 3 started things off with 7.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

The series was right on par with its midseason finale in November. Steady is the new up, you guys!

Chicago Fire followed 7 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- steady in the demo, but down a bit in total viewers.

Chicago PD Season 8 Episode 3 was up a tenth to 6.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

These shows are performing for NBC, and given that they are consistent, the network will be very happy about where they are in the ratings.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.7 million/0.7 rating) and The Conners (3.8 million/0.6 rating) were steady, but American Housewife took a hit.

The series debut of Call Your Mother had 3.2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, with decent retention out of The Conners.

Given the star power of Kyra Sedwick, ABC probably expected better.

CBS went with The Price is Right at Night (4.8 million/0.7 rating), SEAL Team (3.9 million/0.5 rating), and SWAT (3.2 million/0.4 rating).

FOX's The Masked Dancer (2.9 million/0.7 rating) and Name That Tune (2.9 million/0.7 rating) each held up well in their second weeks.

What did you watch on the night?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

