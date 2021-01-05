TV Ratings: The Bachelor Stumbles, CBS Hits Audience Highs

ABC may be making a mistake by airing The Bachelor so soon after The Bachelorette.

The veteran reality series launched its 25th season Monday night with 5 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

The previous season launched with 6.1 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the demo.

These numbers mark the lowest-rated premiere ever.

But given that the series typically builds as it progresses, the show could recoup some of the losses.

ABC aired a sneak preview of the new reality series, The Hustler, and it did 2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on CBS, it was an up night as its roster of original programming returned on the night.

The Neighborhood (6 million/0.7 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 million/0.6 rating), All Rise (4.6 million/0.5 rating), and Bull (5.5 million/0.5 rating) were each up a tenth in the demo.

But all four shows delivered their most-watched episodes of the season, powering CBS to a season-high on the night.

NBC went with Ellen's Game of Games (3.1 million.0.6 rating) and The Wall (2.5 million/0.5 rating).

Over on FOX, the finale of LA's Finest did 1.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The series was recently canceled by Spectrum and the ratings on FOX have been nothing to write home about.

