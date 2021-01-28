TV Ratings: The Conners, The Goldbergs, & American Housewife Hit Lows

It was not a great night for the ABC comedies.

Three of the four came down to new lows.

The latest installment of The Goldbergs had 3.3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating -- slipping almost 30% in the demo.

American Housewife, which has been on a slippery slope this season, came down to 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The Conners has also been trending downwards in recent weeks, and it posted a new low with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Call Your Mother held steady at 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

For Life closed off the night for ABC at a mere 1.5 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

NBC's One Chicago rotation all came down a tenth, with Chicago Med at 7.1 million/0.9, Fire at 6.8 million/0.9, and PD at 5.9 million/0.9 rating.

All three shows are still performing very well and will likely remain in the slot next season. They're already renewed.

Over on CBS, a wild episode of SEAL Team (4.1 million/0.5 rating), and a pulse-pounding episode of S.W.A.T. (3 million/0.4 rating) each held steady.

The CW's Riverdale (529k/0.1) and Nancy Drew (420k/0.1 rating) each hit series lows in total viewers, but these shows typically show their strength in delayed viewing.

FOX's The Masked Dancer is no Masked Singer. The new series had 2.6 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, the lowest ratings to date.

Name That Tune was steady at 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

