TV Ratings: This Is Us Plummets to Series Lows, Zoey Returns Strong

It was a bit of a mixed bag for NBC in the ratings Tuesday night.

We'll start with the good news.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 had 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The Jane Levy-fronted dramedy reached a series high in total viewers in its sophomore debut.

The series was gifted by NBC with a more family-friendly slot this season, which probably helped, but up is up.

Out of Zoey, This Is Us returned from another hiatus at series lows.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 5 had 5.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating -- both metrics marking series lows for the drama series.

Given the sporadic scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, erosion is hardly surprising, but this is not a trajectory for the show.

The news got worse for Nurses, which should have benefited from a stronger lead-in, but the show picked up just 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

That retention out of This Is Us is not good.

While fellow Canadian import Transplant emerged as a hit stateside, it looks like Nurses may not stick around in the U.S.

ABC aired The Lion King, which delivered a decent 3.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo, while FOX went with Gordon Ramsay's Great American Road Trip (1.8 million/0.4 rating).

